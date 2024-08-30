Two-time Champion Osaka Falls To Muchova At US Open
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 09:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Two-time champion Naomi Osaka's return to the US Open ended in the second round on Thursday with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) loss to 52nd-ranked Czech Karolina Muchova.
Japan's Osaka, who won the title in 2018 and 2020, missed last year's edition after the birth of her daughter Shai. She hasn't reached the third round of a Grand Slam since the 2022 Australian Open.
She has been unable to build momentum in her comeback and her first round win over Jelena Ostapenko was her first in four years over a top-10 player.
Muchova was another tough opponent. A semi-finalist at New York last year, she reached a high of eighth in the world before she missed nine months after undergoing wrist surgery.
Osaka returned to the Arthur Ashe Stadium where she captured her first Grand Slam title with an upset of Serena Williams in 2018 in style -- stepping onto the court in a made-for-the-lights black version of her custom Nike kit.
She made a confident start, but she couldn't convert an early break point and there were too many miscues in the face of devastating pressure from Muchova at the net.
The Czech broke for a 4-3 lead in the first as she put together a run of five straight games.
Osaka stopped the rot with a steely hold for 1-1 in the second set and broke Muchova for a 5-4 lead in the second.
But she wasted three set points in the next game as Muchova regained the break, leveling the set when Osaka smashed a forehand long.
Osaka had a 4-2 lead in the tiebreaker when her fourth double fault opened the door. Muchova won four straight points to give herself a pair of match points, Osaka saving one before she banged another wild forehand long.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From World
-
Harris rejects 'flip-flop' claims in first campaign interview2 minutes ago
-
Harris election bid galvanizes Black students at her alma mater2 minutes ago
-
Typhoon Shanshan churns up Japan, up to six dead2 minutes ago
-
Solomon Islands voices 'concern' over Pacific police deal3 minutes ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 4 results - collated12 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen face Leipzig in early test of title defence13 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's Maori king dies, aged 691 hour ago
-
Powerful Typhoon Shanshan slams Japan, multiple deaths reported1 hour ago
-
Australian sauna helps save frogs from flesh-eating fungus1 hour ago
-
Top-seeded Sinner sails into US Open 3rd round7 hours ago
-
Holders Real Madrid face Dortmund and Liverpool in new-look Champions League7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results8 hours ago