Two-time Defending Champion Vingegaard To Ride In Tour De France
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard will ride in this year's Tour de France after recovering from the serious injuries he suffered earlier in the season his team Visma-Lease a Bike announced on Thursday.
"The Danish two-time Tour winner has recovered enough from his crash in the Tour of the Basque Country to fight for a good result," read a team statement.
Vingegaard, 27, was hospitalised after suffering rib and collarbone fractures as well as sustaining lung damage in a mass crash on the Tour of the Basque Country on April 4.
He was back on a bike a month later and feels confident enough to be on the start line for the June 29 to July 21 race which begins in Florence, Italy.
"I am excited to start the Tour. The last few months have not always been easy, but I thank my family and Team Visma-Lease a Bike for their unwavering support," he said in a team statement.
