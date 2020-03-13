TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Two tourists from Moscow are among the 109 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Israel, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Patients are tourists in their 20s who were on an organized trip around the country," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the health authorities, the patients arrived in Israel on March 3 via the Aeroflot flight number 502 from Moscow.

The tourists have visited Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Golan Heights and other places in the country, the ministry said.

The ministry also ordered everyone who were in close contact with the virus-infected patients to go on a self-quarantine for two weeks.

On Monday, Israel introduced mandatory quarantine for everyone arriving from abroad amid COVID-19 fears. According to the health authorities, tourists can come to Israel only if they have somewhere to spend two weeks of home quarantine.