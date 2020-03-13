UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Tourists From Moscow Among Israel's COVID-19 Patients - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Two Tourists From Moscow Among Israel's COVID-19 Patients - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Two tourists from Moscow are among the 109 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Israel, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Patients are tourists in their 20s who were on an organized trip around the country," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the health authorities, the patients arrived in Israel on March 3 via the Aeroflot flight number 502 from Moscow.

The tourists have visited Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Golan Heights and other places in the country, the ministry said.

The ministry also ordered everyone who were in close contact with the virus-infected patients to go on a self-quarantine for two weeks.

On Monday, Israel introduced mandatory quarantine for everyone arriving from abroad amid COVID-19 fears. According to the health authorities, tourists can come to Israel only if they have somewhere to spend two weeks of home quarantine.

Related Topics

Israel Moscow Jerusalem March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

34 minutes ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

35 minutes ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

35 minutes ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

38 minutes ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

1 hour ago

Finance chiefs struggle to inoculate world economy ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.