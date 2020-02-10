UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Tourists In Hospital After Boats Collision Near Phuket - Russian Tour Operators Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:04 PM

Two Tourists in Hospital After Boats Collision Near Phuket - Russian Tour Operators Body

Two tourists have been hospitalized after the speedboats collision near the Thai island of Phuket, while the other affected people have only light injuries and bruises, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia said on Monday, citing information provided by the ERV insurance company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Two tourists have been hospitalized after the speedboats collision near the Thai island of Phuket, while the other affected people have only light injuries and bruises, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia said on Monday, citing information provided by the ERV insurance company.

Two Russian children, aged six and 12, were killed in the incident, while the Russian embassy in Thailand said earlier in the day that over 20 Russian tourists were injured.

"As a result of the incident, two Russian nationals, children aged six and 12, were killed. Two more tourists were hospitalized. All the other passengers of the speedboat sustained light injuries and bruises ... They were examined at a hospital and then allowed to come back to the hotel," the Association of Tour Operators of Russia said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Thailand Russia Hotel Company Phuket All

Recent Stories

CIS Observer Mission Assesses Azerbaijan's Parliam ..

7 minutes ago

A Pakistani Abdul Zahir Hamad and his wife Mauriti ..

2 minutes ago

LG Uplus set to provide 5G roaming service in Japa ..

25 minutes ago

Hyundai, Kia beat Volkswagen in EV sales last year ..

2 minutes ago

Women food stalls at various markets on rise

2 minutes ago

Ibrar-ul-Haq to perform at jeep rally

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.