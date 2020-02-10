Two Tourists in Hospital After Boats Collision Near Phuket - Russian Tour Operators Body

(@FahadShabbir)

Two tourists have been hospitalized after the speedboats collision near the Thai island of Phuket, while the other affected people have only light injuries and bruises, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia said on Monday, citing information provided by the ERV insurance company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Two tourists have been hospitalized after the speedboats collision near the Thai island of Phuket, while the other affected people have only light injuries and bruises, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia said on Monday, citing information provided by the ERV insurance company.

Two Russian children, aged six and 12, were killed in the incident, while the Russian embassy in Thailand said earlier in the day that over 20 Russian tourists were injured.

"As a result of the incident, two Russian nationals, children aged six and 12, were killed. Two more tourists were hospitalized. All the other passengers of the speedboat sustained light injuries and bruises ... They were examined at a hospital and then allowed to come back to the hotel," the Association of Tour Operators of Russia said in a statement.