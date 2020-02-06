UrduPoint.com
Two Train Drivers Killed In Italy High-speed Rail Crash

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:28 PM

Two rail workers were killed and about 30 people injured on Thursday when a high-speed train derailed before dawn near Milan in northern Italy, authorities said

The crash occurred just after 5:30 am (4:30 GMT) near the town of Lodi, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Milan.

The crash occurred just after 5:30 am (4:30 GMT) near the town of Lodi, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Milan.

"It was a serious accident that had a tragic end with the death of tworail workers" aboard the train, Lodi Prefect Marcello Cardona told reporters,who added that an investigation was underway.

Your Thoughts and Comments

