Two train drivers killed in Italy high-speed rail crash

Lodi, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Two rail workers were killed and about 30 people injured on Thursday when a high-speed train derailed before dawn near Milan in northern Italy, authorities said.

The crash occurred just after 5:30 am (4:30 GMT) near the town of Lodi, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Milan.

"It was a serious accident that had a tragic end with the death of tworail workers" aboard the train, Lodi Prefect Marcello Cardona told reporters,who added that an investigation was underway.