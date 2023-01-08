UrduPoint.com

Two Trains Collide In Mexico City Subway - Mayor

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Two Trains Collide in Mexico City Subway - Mayor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Two metro trains collided on Saturday in the Mexican capital of Mexico City, with the emergency services working at the site, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.

"Two trains collided on the 3rd line, emergency services have arrived at the site.

The heads of the Interior Ministry, Ministry of Civil Defense, the risk management authority and the subway are heading for the site," the mayor wrote on social networks.

As a result of the train collision, one person died and 14 others sustained injuries, Mexico City's Secretary of Public Security Omar Garcia Harfuch said, adding that three people remain trapped in the trains' carriages.

There have been four major accidents in the Mexico City metro in the past three years. One of the incidents was a collision of trains at Tacubaya station on March 10, 2020, which left one person dead and 41 injured.

