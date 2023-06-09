UrduPoint.com

Two Trump Lawyers Resign From Classified Docs Case, Say He'll Be Vindicated - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Trump attorneys Jim Trusty and John Rowley in a joint statement to Sputnik on Friday said they stepped down from representing former President Donald Trump in a case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, but they believe he will be vindicated of upcoming charges

On Thursday, a Federal grand jury voted to indict Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents, for which he faces charges including willful retention of national security information, destruction or falsification of records and making false statements.

"This morning we tendered our resignations as counsel to President Trump, and we will no longer represent him on either the indicted case or the January 6 investigation," the statement said.

"It has been an honor to have spent the last year defending him, and we know he will be vindicated in his battle against the Biden Administration's partisan weaponization of the American justice system."

The attorneys said now that the case has been filed in Miami, it is a logical moment for them to step aside and let others carry the cases through to completion. They have no plans to hold media appearances that address their withdrawals or any other confidential communications they've had with Trump or his legal team, according to the statement.

