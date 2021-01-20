Two Tu-160 Bombers Flew Over Barents, White Seas for 14 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Two Tu-160 strategic bombers carried out a flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and White Seas for more than 14 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers performed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean, the Barents and White seas," the ministry said.

"The flight lasted over 14 hours," it said.