Two Tu-160 Bombers Flew Over Barents, White Seas For 14 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Two Tu-160 strategic bombers carried out a flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and White Seas for more than 14 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers performed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean, the Barents and White seas," the ministry said.
"The flight lasted over 14 hours," it said.