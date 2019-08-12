Two Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct 9-Hour Patrol Over Barents, Norway Seas - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers carried out on Monday a 9-hour patrol flight over the Barents, Norwegian and North seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers have conducted a routine patrol mission over the Barents, Norwegian and North seas.

The duration of the flight was nine hours," the ministry said in a statement.

"At certain stages of the flight, the Russian bombers were followed by the Norwegian Air Force F-16 fighter jets," the statement said.