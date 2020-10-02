UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Tunisian Provinces Set 2-Week Curfew Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:16 PM

Two Tunisian Provinces Set 2-Week Curfew Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases - State Media

Authorities of the two northwestern Tunisian provinces, Sousse and Monastir, announced late on Thursday the introduction of a two-week curfew due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to the state-run Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) news agency

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Authorities of the two northwestern Tunisian provinces, Sousse and Monastir, announced late on Thursday the introduction of a two-week curfew due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to the state-run Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) news agency.

According to Monastir's governor, Akram Al-Sabri, the curfew in his province has been set for two weeks � from October 1-15 � from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time (from 19:00 to 05:00 GMT).

During this period, traffic and people movements are banned, except for emergency cases and for those who work in the night shifts, TAP reported, adding that public places, including gyms, would be closed, and fairs canceled.

The Sousse administration has also established a two-week curfew, starting from October 1, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Meanwhile, lawyer Hafiz al-Bureiki � a Tunisian citizen, who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 11 while adhering to all preventive measures � filed a lawsuit against the authorities, blaming them on decisions that stimulated the spread of the disease across the country.

The lawyer accused Tunisia's officials of opening the borders without obliging those arriving to the country to serve a quarantine.

Public health measures aimed to tackle COVID-19 were initiated by the Tunisian government back in January 2020 and were subsequently lifted in June. In the early summer, the authorities had allowed the citizens' movement between provinces and lifted the curfew. On June 27, Tunisia opened its air, land and sea borders, allowing foreign travelers to enter the country.

To date, Tunisia's health officials have confirmed 18,413 cases of the disease, including 265 fatalities, with 1,008 new cases registered over the past day.

Related Topics

Governor Traffic Monastir Sousse Tunis Tunisia January June August October 2020 All From Government P

Recent Stories

Tabish Gauhar appointed as SAPM on Power

8 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars and Ministry of Science and Techn ..

31 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Sets a New Record with 2.5 Billion v ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Guinean President on Indep ..

33 minutes ago

Sports goods' exports decrease by 15.19% during Ju ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.