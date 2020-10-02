Two Tunisian Provinces Set 2-Week Curfew Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Authorities of the two northwestern Tunisian provinces, Sousse and Monastir, announced late on Thursday the introduction of a two-week curfew due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to the state-run Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) news agency

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Authorities of the two northwestern Tunisian provinces, Sousse and Monastir, announced late on Thursday the introduction of a two-week curfew due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to the state-run Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) news agency.

According to Monastir's governor, Akram Al-Sabri, the curfew in his province has been set for two weeks � from October 1-15 � from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time (from 19:00 to 05:00 GMT).

During this period, traffic and people movements are banned, except for emergency cases and for those who work in the night shifts, TAP reported, adding that public places, including gyms, would be closed, and fairs canceled.

The Sousse administration has also established a two-week curfew, starting from October 1, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Meanwhile, lawyer Hafiz al-Bureiki � a Tunisian citizen, who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 11 while adhering to all preventive measures � filed a lawsuit against the authorities, blaming them on decisions that stimulated the spread of the disease across the country.

The lawyer accused Tunisia's officials of opening the borders without obliging those arriving to the country to serve a quarantine.

Public health measures aimed to tackle COVID-19 were initiated by the Tunisian government back in January 2020 and were subsequently lifted in June. In the early summer, the authorities had allowed the citizens' movement between provinces and lifted the curfew. On June 27, Tunisia opened its air, land and sea borders, allowing foreign travelers to enter the country.

To date, Tunisia's health officials have confirmed 18,413 cases of the disease, including 265 fatalities, with 1,008 new cases registered over the past day.