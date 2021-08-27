Two Turkish F-16 Jets Intercepted Over Greek Islets in Eastern Aegean - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Greek forces have intercepted two Turkish F-16 fighter jets that entered Athens' Flight Information Region without submitting a flight plan, the Ekathimerini newspaper reported on Friday, citing the National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).

The incident took place at 11:17 a.m. local time (08:17 GMT), with the jets flying over the islets of Anthopofagoi and Makronisi in the eastern Aegean, the newspaper said.

GEETHA noted that the jets were intercepted in line with international rules of engagement.