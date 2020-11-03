UrduPoint.com
Two Turkish Migrants Save Two Wounded People, Policeman During Vienna's Terrorist Attack

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:47 PM

Two Turkish migrants helped an Austrian police officer and two other persons injured during a terrorist attack in Vienna, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Two Turkish migrants helped an Austrian police officer and two other persons injured during a terrorist attack in Vienna, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a series of shooting attacks were carried out in the center of Vienna, with one of the targets being a synagogue. Four people were killed and 18 injured. Police neutralized one attacker and are in search of at least one more suspect. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday that the killed gunman was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia).

Amid the attacks, two Turkish migrants, Recep Tayyip Gültekin and Mikail Ozer, managed to save two wounded people and a policeman.

"Last night there were two heroes in #Vienna. Recep Tayyip and Mikail did what a true Turk and Muslim is expected to do! Thank you young men. We are proud of you!" Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

According to the Turkish foreign ministry, Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, during which he expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims of the attack and declared Turkey's solidarity with Austria in the fight against terrorism.

