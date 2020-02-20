UrduPoint.com
Two Turkish Servicemen Killed, Five Injured In Aerial Attack In Syria's Idlib - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 08:17 PM

Two Turkish servicemen have been killed and five others injured in an aerial attack in Syria's Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that over 50 Syrian soldiers had been "destroyed" in the response fire

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Two Turkish servicemen have been killed and five others injured in an aerial attack in Syria's Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that over 50 Syrian soldiers had been "destroyed" in the response fire.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that pro-Turkish militants, supported by the Turkish armed forces, had breached the defense of the Syrian army near Qmenas and Nerab. Russia's Su-24 attack aircraft delivered airstrikes against the militants, allowing the Syrian army to repel all the attacks, the ministry added.

"As a result of the aerial attack against our military, staying in Idlib to ensure the ceasefire, two of our servicemen have been killed and five others have sustained injuries. We are executing fire on the intended targets. As a result of the response fire by the Turkish armed forces, over 50 soldiers of the Syrian army have been destroyed, as well as two armored vehicles, two pickups and one anti-aircraft mounting," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

