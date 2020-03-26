UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Turkish Servicemen Killed In Clash With PKK In Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 03:00 AM

Two Turkish Servicemen Killed in Clash With PKK in Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Two Turkish servicemen were killed and two more injured in a clash with fighters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"The mortar fire of the separatist terrorist organization [PKK] left two of our brothers in arms killed and two more injured in the Haftanin region in northern Iraq. The terrorists' facilities, which have been found in this region, were densely shelled by our artillery and have been destroyed," the ministry said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. Along with combating the group in Turkey, Ankara also often conducts cross-border operations in Iraq and Syria.

The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Fire Militants Syria Turkey Iraq Ankara Government Agreement

Recent Stories

MoHAP &amp; MoI to Conduct &#039;National Disinfec ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Montenegro&#039;s President dis ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Serbia&#039;s President discuss ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Armenian President review joint ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government announces automatic renewal of work ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.