Two Turkish Servicemen Wounded in Roadside Bomb Explosions in Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Two Turkish servicemen were wounded and two armored vehicles were damaged on Tuesday in explosions of roadside bombs planted by terrorists in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation reported.

"On March 24, improvised explosive devices planted by terrorists went off on the route of the Turkish patrol convoy in Idlib province. As a result of the explosions, two armored vehicles were damaged. Two Turkish servicemen were injured," center's commander, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, said at a daily briefing.