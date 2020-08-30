UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Turkish Soldiers Die In Clash With PKK Members - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 12:26 AM

Two Turkish Soldiers Die in Clash With PKK Members - Defense Ministry

Two Turkish soldiers were fatally wounded during an operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist group, in the eastern Agri province near the border with Iran on Saturday, the Defense Ministry said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Two Turkish soldiers were fatally wounded during an operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist group, in the eastern Agri province near the border with Iran on Saturday, the Defense Ministry said.

"As a result of a clash with members of the terrorist organization (PKK) who tried to enter [Turkey] from Iran on August 29 in the Dogubeyazit region of the Agri province, two of our soldiers were injured. They were immediately taken to the hospital, but, despite all the measures taken, they died," the ministry said.

Turkey has launched several security operations against the PKK in the country's southern and eastern regions over the past two months.

In a separate statement, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the country's military neutralized five PKK members during an operation in northern Iraq.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Iran Iraq Died Agri Ankara August Border All From

Recent Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Welcomes End of UAE Boycott

33 minutes ago

Mayor visits 9th Muharram procession

2 minutes ago

Camavinga on the mark as Rennes collect first win

2 minutes ago

'I looked up to him': Hamilton tribute to 'Black P ..

1 hour ago

Golf: UK Championship scores

1 hour ago

Kristoff takes Tour de France opening stage after ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.