Two Turkish Soldiers Die in Clash With PKK Members - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Two Turkish soldiers were fatally wounded during an operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist group, in the eastern Agri province near the border with Iran on Saturday, the Defense Ministry said.

"As a result of a clash with members of the terrorist organization (PKK) who tried to enter [Turkey] from Iran on August 29 in the Dogubeyazit region of the Agri province, two of our soldiers were injured. They were immediately taken to the hospital, but, despite all the measures taken, they died," the ministry said.

Turkey has launched several security operations against the PKK in the country's southern and eastern regions over the past two months.

In a separate statement, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the country's military neutralized five PKK members during an operation in northern Iraq.