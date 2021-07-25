Two Turkish Soldiers Die in Clashes With Kurdish Militants in Syria - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Two Turkish soldiers were killed in a clash with Kurdish militants in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry informed.

"As a result of a terrorist attack on our Kirpi armored personnel carrier in the area of Operation Euphrates Shield, two of our heroes were killed and two others were wounded. Following the terrorist attack, targets in the area were immediately fired upon," the defense ministry said on Saturday.

Turkish troops, in cooperation with Syrian opposition groups loyal to Ankara, have participated in a number of military operations in Syria in recent years, mostly against Kurdish militants, such as the Euphrates Shield (launched in August 2016).

Damascus has condemned the Turkish military operations, saying they violate Syrian sovereignty.

Ankara views the Kurdish-led groups operating in northern Syria as affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it considers to be a terrorist organization.