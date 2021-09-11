UrduPoint.com

Two Turkish Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured In Attack In Syria's Idlib - Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 02:22 PM

Two Turkish Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured in Attack in Syria's Idlib - Ankara

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and three others were injured as a result of an attack in Syria's Idlib province, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Two Turkish soldiers were killed and three others were injured as a result of an attack in Syria's Idlib province, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday.

"Two of our comrades were killed and three were injured as a result of an attack in Idlib," the Turkish military department said.

The ministry did not specify who was behind the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Syria Idlib

Recent Stories

Pakistan hails UN chief's new report featuring enh ..

Pakistan hails UN chief's new report featuring enhanced multilateralism

2 minutes ago
 Nearly 90% of teaching, school staff vaccinated in ..

Nearly 90% of teaching, school staff vaccinated in Punjab: Murad Raas

2 minutes ago
 police arrest eight accused, confiscate drugs, wea ..

Police arrest eight accused, confiscate drugs, weapons

3 minutes ago
 Residents demand broken roads to repair in capital ..

Residents demand broken roads to repair in capital sectors of F-6, G7

3 minutes ago
 2 sisters killed, 2 injured in roof collapse

2 sisters killed, 2 injured in roof collapse

3 minutes ago
 India-Australia Minister-Level Talks Agenda to Inc ..

India-Australia Minister-Level Talks Agenda to Include Afghanistan - Top Indian ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.