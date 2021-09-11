Two Turkish Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured In Attack In Syria's Idlib - Ankara
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 02:22 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Two Turkish soldiers were killed and three others were injured as a result of an attack in Syria's Idlib province, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday.
"Two of our comrades were killed and three were injured as a result of an attack in Idlib," the Turkish military department said.
The ministry did not specify who was behind the attack.