ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Two Turkish soldiers were killed and three others were injured as a result of an attack in Syria's Idlib province, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday.

"Two of our comrades were killed and three were injured as a result of an attack in Idlib," the Turkish military department said.

The ministry did not specify who was behind the attack.