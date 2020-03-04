Two Turkish Soldiers Killed, 6 Wounded in Idlib Shelling Attack - Defense Ministry

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and another six were wounded in shelling in Syria's Idlib province, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Two Turkish soldiers were killed and another six were wounded in shelling in Syria's Idlib province, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Two of our military comrades were killed and six wounded as a result of the shelling of our forces by the [Syrian] regime in the area of Operation Spring Shield.

Retaliatory fire is being directed at regime positions in that region," the defense ministry said in a statement.

According to Turkey's numbers, the Spring Shield operation has so far led to the killing of 3,138 Syrian soldiers, the destruction of 151 tanks, eight helicopters, three fighter jets, 51 armored vehicles and 10 ammunition depots.