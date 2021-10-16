UrduPoint.com

Two Turkish Soldiers Killed, Five Injured As Blast Hits Vehicles In Syria's Idlib - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:10 AM

Two Turkish Soldiers Killed, Five Injured as Blast Hits Vehicles in Syria's Idlib - Source

MOSCOW/DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Two Turkish soldiers have been killed and five more injured as a convoy of military vehicles was hit by an explosion in the Syrian province of Idlib, a source from the site told Sputnik on Saturday.

On late Friday, the incident was reported by the Syrian state-run Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster which said that the explosion left several Turkish soldiers injured.

"Two soldiers have died and five have been injured as a result of the blast that his the Turkish military convoy in Maarrat Misrin, the province of Idlib," the source said.

Idlib remains one of the few remaining regions outside the control of Damascus. Turkey, as one of the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, deployed its forces to the region to counter the Kurdish units in the area and protect multiple militant groups from the Syrian government troops. Damascus views the Turkish military presence in Idlib as a violation of its sovereignty.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Turkey Damascus Vehicles Died Idlib SITE From Government

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Exp ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Expo 2020 in support of People of ..

7 hours ago
 US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With W ..

US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With WHO-, FDA-Approved Shots - Stat ..

6 hours ago
 Global stocks, Bitcoin and oil surge

Global stocks, Bitcoin and oil surge

6 hours ago
 One of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies in Hospital - ..

One of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies in Hospital - City Police

6 hours ago
 Six Children, One Adult Injured in Bus Accident in ..

Six Children, One Adult Injured in Bus Accident in Belgium - Reports

6 hours ago
 Muted protests as Italy toughens workplace Covid r ..

Muted protests as Italy toughens workplace Covid rules

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.