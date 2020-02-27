UrduPoint.com
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed In Air Strike In Syria's Idlib - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in Air Strike in Syria's Idlib - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Two Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike in Syria's Idlib province, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported citing Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Two other soldiers were wounded.

Earlier, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey had not yet received a satisfactory result in the talks with Russia on Idlib and was ready for the start of a military operation in the region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it the worst case scenario.

