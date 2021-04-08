Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in Kurdish Attack in Northwest Syria - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Two Turkish soldiers were killed in a Kurdish attack in the area of Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Two of our heroes were killed in an attack by members of the PKK / YPG terrorist organization in the area of Operation Olive Branch," the ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, at least three terrorists were neutralized. Strikes on the positions of terrorists in the region continue," it said.