UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Turkish Soldiers Killed In Kurdish Attack In Northwest Syria - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:30 AM

Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in Kurdish Attack in Northwest Syria - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Two Turkish soldiers were killed in a Kurdish attack in the area of Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Two of our heroes were killed in an attack by members of the PKK / YPG terrorist organization in the area of Operation Olive Branch," the ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, at least three terrorists were neutralized. Strikes on the positions of terrorists in the region continue," it said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Libya ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

4 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

5 hours ago

Babar hails Pakistan's series win in South Africa

3 hours ago

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of B ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.