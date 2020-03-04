Two Turkish soldiers killed in Syria by regime shelling

Two Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian government forces in the northwestern region of Idlib, Turkey's defence ministry said Wednesday

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Two Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian government forces in the northwestern region of Idlib, Turkey's defence ministry said Wednesday.

Six others were wounded in the shelling, it said, adding that Turkish forces "immediately" retaliated against regime targets.

The ministry also said late Tuesday on Twitter that one Turkish soldier was killed by Syrian fire and nine others had been injured.

More than 50 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the rebel-held region in recent weeks,including 34 who died in an air strike on Thursday.