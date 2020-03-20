UrduPoint.com
Two Turkish Troops Killed In Clash With Militants On Syria's M4 Highway - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

Two Turkish Troops Killed in Clash With Militants on Syria's M4 Highway - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Two Turkish soldiers were killed on Thursday in a clash with militants from a terrorist group on the M4 highway in Syria, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, said at a briefing.

"During the engineering reconnaissance of the M4 highway near the settlement of Mhanbel, Turkish soldiers were attacked by militants of one of terrorist groups that are not controlled by Turkey. Two Turkish soldiers were killed during the clash," Zhuravlev said.

Zhuravlev added that the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to abandon armed provocations and take the path of a peaceful settlement in areas under their control.

