UrduPoint.com

Two UK Citizens, Child Of Another UK Citizen Killed In Terrorist Attack In Kabul - Raab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:28 PM

Two UK Citizens, Child of Another UK Citizen Killed in Terrorist Attack in Kabul - Raab

Two UK citizens and the child of another UK citizen were killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Two UK citizens and the child of another UK citizen were killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that two British nationals and the child of another British national were killed by yesterday's terror attack, with two more injured," Raab said in a statement released by the Foreign Office.

"Yesterday's despicable attack underlines the dangers facing those in Afghanistan and reinforces why we are doing all we can to get people out. We are offering consular support to their families. We will not turn our backs on those who look to us in their hour of need, and we will never be cowed by terrorists," he added.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Foreign Office United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

UNSC condemns Kabul airport attack as 'especially ..

UNSC condemns Kabul airport attack as 'especially abhorrent'

33 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues 9507 persons in August

Rescue 1122 rescues 9507 persons in August

35 seconds ago
 Tragedy in Kabul Turns West's 'Right of Interferen ..

Tragedy in Kabul Turns West's 'Right of Interference' Into Political Fiasco

37 seconds ago
 400 liter liquor seized; accused arrested

400 liter liquor seized; accused arrested

38 seconds ago
 DG FIA visits Zonal Directorate FIA Balochistan Zo ..

DG FIA visits Zonal Directorate FIA Balochistan Zone

43 seconds ago
 Some 7,000 Afghan SIV Visa Applicants Arrived in U ..

Some 7,000 Afghan SIV Visa Applicants Arrived in US After Evacuation - Pentagon

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.