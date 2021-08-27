Two UK Citizens, Child of Another UK Citizen Killed in Terrorist Attack in Kabul - Raab

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Two UK citizens and the child of another UK citizen were killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that two British nationals and the child of another British national were killed by yesterday's terror attack, with two more injured," Raab said in a statement released by the Foreign Office.

"Yesterday's despicable attack underlines the dangers facing those in Afghanistan and reinforces why we are doing all we can to get people out. We are offering consular support to their families. We will not turn our backs on those who look to us in their hour of need, and we will never be cowed by terrorists," he added.