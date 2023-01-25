UrduPoint.com

Two UK Mercenaries Who Fought On The Side Of Ukraine Killed Near Soledar - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Two UK mercenaries Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw, who fought on the side of Ukraine, were killed near the settlement of Soledar in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), UK media reported.

According to a family statement quoted by Sky news and BBC, the UK nationals were killed while "attempting a humanitarian evacuation."

Earlier, a female resident of Soledar told RIA Novosti that there were many foreigners from Poland and the UK among Ukrainian troops.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported that the liberation of Soledar was completed on January 12.

