Two UK Nationals Among Dead In Kabul Airport Attack: Govt

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:53 PM

Two UK nationals among dead in Kabul airport attack: govt

Two British nationals and the child of a British national were among the 85 people so-far confirmed killed in the Kabul airport attack, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Two British nationals and the child of a British national were among the 85 people so-far confirmed killed in the Kabul airport attack, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Friday.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that two British nationals and the child of another British national were killed by yesterday's terror attack, with two more injured," Raab said in a statement.

