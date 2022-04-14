UrduPoint.com

Two Ukrainian Helicopters Strike Targets In Russia's Bryansk Region -Russian Investigators

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Two Ukrainian combat helicopters crossed into the Russian airspace pn Thursday and made at least six strikes at residential buildings in the Bryansk Region, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

"The armed forces of Ukraine used two attack helicopters equipped with heavy offensive weapons to illegally enter Russian airspace.

Flying at low altitude, they deliberately carried out at least six airstrikes at residential houses in the village of Klimovo, the Klimovsky district, the Bryansk region," the committee wrote on Telegram.

The committee also said that as a result of the shelling at least 6 residential buildings on Zarechnaya and Lenina Streets were damaged and seven people received injuries with varying degrees of severity, including one child.

