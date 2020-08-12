Two Ukrainian Journalists Detained in Minsk - Belarusian Association of Journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Two journalists from Ukrainian media were detained in Minsk, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said on Wednesday.

"New detentions of journalists in Minsk. Journalists Konstantin Reutskiy (Hromadske tv channel) and Yevgeny Vasilyev were detained near Victory Square. They were detained by traffic police officers, communication with them was lost," the statement says.