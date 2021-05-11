UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Ukrainian Lawmakers Suspected Of Treason - Prosecutor General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:32 PM

Two Ukrainian Lawmakers Suspected of Treason - Prosecutor General

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said on Tuesday that two lawmakers are suspected of treason without providing their names

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said on Tuesday that two lawmakers are suspected of treason without providing their Names.

"I inform the society that today I put my signature on statements that say that two lawmakers of the Ukrainian parliament M and K [initials] are suspected of treason. My colleagues from law enforcement agencies and we carried out a lot of investigative actions, received many expert opinions, and interrogated valuable witnesses during the pre-trial investigation," the prosecutor general wrote on her Facebook channel.

According to Venediktova, investigators and prosecutors have obtained enough evidence to change the status of two lawmakers from witnesses to suspects.

"Lawmakers M and K are suspected of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in the Ukrainian Crimea. According to the results of the searches, the whereabouts of lawmaker M have not been established, and therefore the SBU [the Security Service] is taking appropriate measures to locate him and hand him a detention order," the prosecutor general added.

Earlier in the day, the ZN.UA news agency reported, citing a source in the security service, that a search was underway in the home of Victor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party. Ukraine's opposition lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko said that the search is related to the probe into gas production in Crimea.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Facebook Gas From Opposition

Recent Stories

Foolproof security plan for Eidul Fitr finalized

4 minutes ago

Etihad Airways launches home check-in service

20 minutes ago

Indonesian Submarines and Pakistan

24 minutes ago

Former Iranian Defense Chief Registers for Preside ..

4 minutes ago

Czech Republic Registers Highest Monthly Death Rat ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan would not resume talks with India till it ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.