Two Ukrainian Lawmakers Suspected of Treason - Prosecutor General

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said on Tuesday that two lawmakers are suspected of treason without providing their Names.

"I inform the society that today I put my signature on statements that say that two lawmakers of the Ukrainian parliament M and K [initials] are suspected of treason. My colleagues from law enforcement agencies and we carried out a lot of investigative actions, received many expert opinions, and interrogated valuable witnesses during the pre-trial investigation," the prosecutor general wrote on her Facebook channel.

According to Venediktova, investigators and prosecutors have obtained enough evidence to change the status of two lawmakers from witnesses to suspects.

"Lawmakers M and K are suspected of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in the Ukrainian Crimea. According to the results of the searches, the whereabouts of lawmaker M have not been established, and therefore the SBU [the Security Service] is taking appropriate measures to locate him and hand him a detention order," the prosecutor general added.

Earlier in the day, the ZN.UA news agency reported, citing a source in the security service, that a search was underway in the home of Victor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party. Ukraine's opposition lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko said that the search is related to the probe into gas production in Crimea.