RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian missiles in Russia's western region of Bryansk on Sunday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said, adding that nobody had been injured in the incident.

"Today, air defense forces of the Russian Armed Forces shot down two (Ukrainian) missiles. A sawmill in the village of Bytosh was completely destroyed after one of the missiles fell. There are no casualties," Bogomaz said on Telegram.

Response teams are working at the scene, the governor added.