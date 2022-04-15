UrduPoint.com

Two Ukrainian Neptune Missiles Hit, Sunk Russian Guided Missile Cruiser Moskva - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 11:16 PM

The Russian guided missile cruiser Moskva was hit by two Ukrainian anti-ship missiles in the Black Sea that eventually caused the vessel to sink, a senior US Defense Department official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The Russian guided missile cruiser Moskva was hit by two Ukrainian anti-ship missiles in the Black Sea that eventually caused the vessel to sink, a senior US Defense Department official said on Friday.

"We can confirm the Russian ship Moskva was struck by two Ukrainian Neptune missiles," the official said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the guided missile cruiser Moskva was damaged in a fire and ammunition explosion and sunk during stormy weather on its way to the port of Sevastopol for repairs.

The incident took place on Wednesday while Moskva was operating in the northern part of the Black Sea and experienced a heavy fire and ammunition detonations.

All the crew members were safely evacuated and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

