Two Ukrainian Sabotage Groups Suppressed In Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian forces have suppressed activities of two Ukrainian sabotage groups in the Kharkiv region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Russian forces have suppressed activities of two Ukrainian sabotage groups in the Kharkiv region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the areas of the settlements of Synkivka and Kyslivka of the Kharkiv region, the actions of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were stopped," the ministry said in a statement.

