Two UN Peacekeepers Injured In Mali When Patrol Hits Explosive Device In Kidal - Spokesman

Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:15 AM

Two UN Peacekeepers Injured in Mali When Patrol Hits Explosive Device in Kidal - Spokesman

A patrol of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) hit an explosive device in the Kidal region and two peacekeepers were injured in the incident, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) A patrol of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) hit an explosive device in the Kidal region and two peacekeepers were injured in the incident, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The UN Mission in Mali reports to us that a peacekeeping patrol today hit an improvised explosive device near a camp in the Kidal region. Preliminary reports indicate that two peacekeepers were injured and then transferred to a UN hospital for treatment," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The spokesman also said that another UN logistics convoy hit an explosive device near the town of Duentza on Monday but reported no casualties.

In addition, three vehicles of a UN peacekeeping contractor were attacked along the town of Gundam on the Timbuktu road on Monday, injuring one driver, Dujarric said.

"The past weeks have been marred by a series of attacks against civilians, peacekeepers and the Malian armed forces by extremist groups in northern and central Mali," Dujarric added.

