Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in Improvised Explosive Device Attack in Mali - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Two United Nations peacekeepers have been killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a convoy in Mali, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"I'm sad to report again another attack on peacekeepers in Mali.

We unfortunately have to report that two of our peacekeeping colleagues were killed this morning in Mali after their vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, was hit by an improvised explosive device," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "Two other peacekeepers were injured in the attack."

Dujarric said the peacekeepers killed in the attack were Egyptian. This is the sixth incident in which a United Nations peacekeeping convoy was hit since May 22 and the second fatal attack this week, he added.