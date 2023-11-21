Open Menu

Two Uncapped Players In West Indies Squad To Face England

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 08:40 AM

St. John's, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Uncapped all-rounders Sherfane Rutherford and Matthew Forde were both named on Monday in the West Indies' 15-man squad to face England in a three-match one-day international series in December.

The selectors also recalled experienced wicket-keeper/batsman Shane Dowrich, who played his only ODI in 2019, and opener Kjorn Ottley, who played two ODIs in January 2021.

Shai Hope will again lead the team with Alzarri Joseph named as the new vice-captain.

However, the West Indies will be without the experience of Nicholas Pooran, who is preparing for more T20 franchise action, and Jason Holder who is prioritising Test cricket and T20.

Rutherford, 25, from Guyana is a batting all-rounder while Forde, 21, is a fast bowling all-rounder who hails from Barbados but gains his first taste of senior international cricket after making his name with St Lucia Kings.

"Matthew Forde is a whole-hearted cricketer who has been impressive," said lead selector Desmond Haynes.

"He is one of the players coming through the West Indies academy programme who can form part of the future."

West Indies failed to qualify for the recent World Cup in India and Haynes said that the short England series was the first step on the path to rebuilding their ODI reputation.

"England on tour of the West Indies is always filled with excitement and expectation," he said.

"We expect this to be a hard-fought series, but we also believe this squad will do well in our home conditions.

"We have a clear vision. We are focused on building a solid team. Our main focus is to rebuild for success at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027."

The three-match series starts with two matches at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on December 3 and 6.

The tour then moves to Barbados for the third and final ODI at Kensington Oval on December 9.

Squad:

Shai Hope (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

Schedule

December 3 - 1st ODI, Antigua

December 6 - 2nd ODI, Antigua

December 9 - 3rd ODI, Barbados

