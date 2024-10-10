Two United Nations Peacekeepers Wounded In Israeli Attack On Lebanon HQ: UN
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Israeli troops fired on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon Thursday, according to UNIFIL, the peacekeeping mission operating along the Security Council-mandated “Blue Line” of separation between the two countries which they patrol.
“UNIFIL’s Naqoura headquarters and nearby positions have been repeatedly hit,” the UN mission said in a statement. “This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall.
“The injuries are fortunately, this time, not serious, but they remain in hospital.”
UN peacekeepers are present in south Lebanon to support a return to stability under a 2006 Security Council mandate.
Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701, according to UNIFIL, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.
The recent escalation along the Blue Line is causing widespread destruction of towns and villages in south Lebanon, while rockets continue to be launched towards Israel, including civilian areas, according to the UN peacekeeping mission.
On Wednesday, IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) soldiers deliberately fired at and disabled the position’s perimeter-monitoring cameras, UNIFIL said, adding that the IDF also deliberately fired on UNP 1-32A, where regular Tripartite meetings were held before the conflict began, damaging lighting and a relay station.
“In the past days we have seen incursions from Israel into Lebanon in Naqoura and other areas,” the UN mission said. “IDF soldiers have clashed with Hezbollah elements on the ground in Lebanon.”
IDF soldiers also fired on UN position 1-31 in Ras Naqoura, hitting the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering and damaging vehicles and a communications system.
An IDF drone was observed flying inside the UN position up to the bunker entrance.
“We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” the UN mission said.
“We are following up with the IDF on these matters.”
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From World
-
Chairman PMYP arrives Dushanbe3 minutes ago
-
President arrives Ashgabat to attend International Forum2 hours ago
-
Han Kang wins South Korea's first literature Nobel3 hours ago
-
Hurricane Milton tornadoes kill four in Florida amid rescue efforts3 hours ago
-
As Mozambique counts ballots, the results are already disputed3 hours ago
-
Florida seaside haven a ghost town as hurricane nears4 hours ago
-
Rescuers say Israeli strike on Gaza school kills 284 hours ago
-
New UK government closes in on major employment reform4 hours ago
-
Leaders of 24 countries, UN chief to attend BRICS summit: Kremlin4 hours ago
-
Philippines confronts China over South China Sea at ASEAN meet4 hours ago
-
South Korea's Han Kang wins literature Nobel4 hours ago
-
Machac knocks world number 2 Alcaraz out of Shanghai Masters4 hours ago