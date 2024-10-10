Two United Nations peacekeepers wounded in Israeli attack on Lebanon HQ: UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Israeli troops fired on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon Thursday, according to UNIFIL, the peacekeeping mission operating along the Security Council-mandated “Blue Line” of separation between the two countries which they patrol.

“UNIFIL’s Naqoura headquarters and nearby positions have been repeatedly hit,” the UN mission said in a statement. “This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall.

“The injuries are fortunately, this time, not serious, but they remain in hospital.”

UN peacekeepers are present in south Lebanon to support a return to stability under a 2006 Security Council mandate.

Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701, according to UNIFIL, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

The recent escalation along the Blue Line is causing widespread destruction of towns and villages in south Lebanon, while rockets continue to be launched towards Israel, including civilian areas, according to the UN peacekeeping mission.

On Wednesday, IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) soldiers deliberately fired at and disabled the position’s perimeter-monitoring cameras, UNIFIL said, adding that the IDF also deliberately fired on UNP 1-32A, where regular Tripartite meetings were held before the conflict began, damaging lighting and a relay station.

“In the past days we have seen incursions from Israel into Lebanon in Naqoura and other areas,” the UN mission said. “IDF soldiers have clashed with Hezbollah elements on the ground in Lebanon.”

IDF soldiers also fired on UN position 1-31 in Ras Naqoura, hitting the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering and damaging vehicles and a communications system.

An IDF drone was observed flying inside the UN position up to the bunker entrance.

“We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” the UN mission said.

“We are following up with the IDF on these matters.”