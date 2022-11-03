Two units of ZNPP Transferred to Cold Shutdown Mode Due to External Power Outage - IAEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Two units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are being transferred from a hot shutdown mode to a cold shutdown mode due to the termination of external power supply, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday.

"Following the loss of external power, the two reactors that were in hot shutdown mode to provide steam to the plant's operations are being transferred to cold shutdown. The four other reactors were already in cold shutdown," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the IAEA said that the ZNPP has again lost access to external power supply due to the shelling that took place over the night and is now receiving power from on-site diesel generators.