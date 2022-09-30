Two Unknown Individuals Douse Russian Consulate in NY With Red Paint - Source

Two unknown individuals doused the Russian Consulate General in New York with red paint overnight, causing significant damage, a source in the Russian mission told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Two unknown individuals doused the Russian Consulate General in New York with red paint overnight, causing significant damage, a source in the Russian mission told Sputnik.

"At 1 a.m. two unknown individuals approached the building of the consulate general and one took a pulverizer and started pouring the front part of the building with red paint. The other was recording it on camera.

The entire building is damaged by the paint," the source said.

The official said that the damage is quite significant.

"We called the police. They are not present at the site. We wrote two notes, the embassy wrote one too. The Americans do not react to our calls," the source added.

There is no police presence outside the building now, they came only for a short time.

"We've sent two notes to the US. The US side is not ensuring the safety of the consulate," the source said.