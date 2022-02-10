UrduPoint.com

Two US Aircraft Bring 80 Tonnes Of Weaponry To Kiev - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Two US Aircraft Bring 80 Tonnes of Weaponry to Kiev - Defense Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Ukraine received the second for a day, and the 10th in total, aircraft from the United States, which together brought 80 tonnes of weaponry to Kiev, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted on Wednesday.

"Today is an 'open day' at Boryspil airport! Slightly smiling face Right behind after the 9th bird from the United States, the 10th bird flew. More than 80 tons of ammo for the @ArmedForcesUkr yet!" Reznikov said.

Overall, the US plans to supply 45 aircraft of weaponry, according to RBС-Ukraine's source in Ukrainian army.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with the US and EU raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev.

The EU also expressed concerns over the possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of an escalation, while holding talks with the United States and other suppliers concerning the issue.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

