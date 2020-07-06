UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two US Aircraft Carrier Strike Groups Conduct Joint Drills In South China Sea - Navy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 06:35 PM

Two US Aircraft Carrier Strike Groups Conduct Joint Drills in South China Sea - Navy

Two US aircraft carrier strike groups are conducting joint drills in the contested South China Sea, the US Navy said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Two US aircraft carrier strike groups are conducting joint drills in the contested South China Sea, the US Navy said in a statement on Monday.

"The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Force are conducting dual carrier operations in the South China Seas, July 6," the Navy said.

The strike groups conducted several exercises and operations aimed at strengthening warfighting readiness and proficiency in an all-domain environment, the statement said. The joint drills included air defense exercises, tactical maneuvering, simulated long-range maritime strike scenarios, and coordinated air and surface exercises.

"Committed to our allies and a free and open Indo-Pacific, Reagan brings a flexibility and combat lethality unmatched anywhere in the world. These operations with Nimitz demonstrate that we are but one component of a much larger and equally committed naval force," commanding officer Capt.

Pat Hannifin said in the release.

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group consists of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, Carrier Air Wing-17, the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton, the guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett, and USS Ralph Johnson.

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group consists of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, Carrier Air Wing -5, the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam, the guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin.

The drills come amid heightened tensions between the United States and China over the response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

China claims much of the South China Sea as its own territory, but the claim is rejected by other countries in the region. The United States frequently challenges Beijing's claims to the sea by conducting military operations there and calling for freedom of navigation in the disputed waters.

Related Topics

World China Beijing United States July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid amends law on judicial fees in ..

21 minutes ago

US dollar gains Rs 0.19  value against local curr ..

24 minutes ago

Indonesia's Lion Air slashes 2,600 jobs as virus b ..

1 minute ago

Matic signs new Man Utd deal

1 minute ago

South Korean Police Called on US Troops' July 4 Be ..

1 minute ago

Former Bayern doctor says he quit because Guardiol ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.