Two US Airmen Dead In Shooting Incident At North Dakota Air Force Base - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Two US Airmen Dead in Shooting Incident at North Dakota Air Force Base - Statement

Two US airmen have died during a shooting incident at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota on Monday morning, according to an official press release on the incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Two US airmen have died during a shooting incident at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota on Monday morning, according to an official press release on the incident.

"A shooting incident at approximately 4:30 a.m.

today has left two 319th Reconnaissance Wing active duty military members dead," the release said.

The incident is contained and there is no ongoing risk to other personnel at the base at this time, the incident also said.

The incident is currently under investigation, the release added.

