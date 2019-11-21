UrduPoint.com
Two US Airmen Killed In Aircraft Mishap During Training In Oklahoma - Vance Air Force Base

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:28 PM

Two US Airmen Killed in Aircraft Mishap During Training in Oklahoma - Vance Air Force Base

Two US airmen were killed in an aircraft accident at Vance Air Force base in Oklahoma, the base said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Two US airmen were killed in an aircraft accident at Vance Air Force base in Oklahoma, the base said in a statement on Thursday.

"Two US Air Force airmen were killed in an aircraft mishap ... today," the base said in the news release.

The accident occurred in the morning when the aircraft were performing a training mission, it added.

The Air Force did not reveal which type of aircraft were involved in the incident but said an investigation team would fully probe the incident. The Names of the killed airmen will be published after their families are notified, it added.

