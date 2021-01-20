Two US Airstrikes Kill Three Somali Terrorists - Africa Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The US targeted al-Shabab terrorists involved in making bombs and training recruits with two airstrikes resulting in the deaths of three fighters, Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Initial assessments indicate the strikes killed three al-Shabaab operatives. The command's initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this operation," the release said.

These strikes targeted known al-Shabab leaders involved in fabricating improvised explosive devices, planning attacks and training terrorist recruits, Joint Task Force-Quartz commander Major General Dagvin Anderson said in the release.

Media reports over the weekend said the US had completed a withdrawal of about 700 American forces in Somalia - a pullout ordered by outgoing President Donald Trump with a January 15 deadline.

The US military has said support for Somalia's government will remain available from locations outside the country.