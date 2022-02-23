Two US Blackhawk Combat Helicopters Collide In Training Accident - National Guard
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Two US Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopters have collided during a training accident and suffered damage, the Utah National Guard said on Tuesday.
"We can confirm that two Utah National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident at approx.
9:30 am (local time) near Mineral Basin," the Utah National Guard said in a statement via Twitter.
There were no casualties from the incident, the statement said.
"No crew members were injured in the accident. Both UH-60s were damaged. The incident is under investigation," the statement added.
The collision occurred in the Cottonwood Canyon near the Snowbird Ski Resort, SLC Scanner reported in a message via Twitter.