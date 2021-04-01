UrduPoint.com
Two US Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump Over January 6 Riot - Complaint

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:28 AM

Two US Capitol police officers have filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump over the physical and emotional damages they have received during the January 6 riots in Washington DC, the court document revealed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Two US Capitol police officers have filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump over the physical and emotional damages they have received during the January 6 riots in Washington DC, the court document revealed.

"This is a complaint for damages by US Capitol Police officers for physical and emotional injuries caused by the defendant Donald Trump's wrongful conduct inciting a riot on January 6, 2021, by his followers trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election," the complaint said. "WHEREFORE, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby demand an award of the following relief ... Compensatory damages in an amount consistent with the evidence to be shown at trial, in excess of $75,000 for each of them, plus interest and costs.

"

The two officers are also seeking an unspecified amount for additional punitive damages.

According to the document, Blassingame is a 17-year veteran of the United States Capitol Police (USCP), while Hemby is an 11-year veteran of the USCP.

Both officers were injured on January 6, the document said.

On January 6, Trump's supporters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory. At least five people, including a female air force veteran, were killed and over 170 cases have been opened by police in connection with the riots.

