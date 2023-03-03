UrduPoint.com

Two US Citizens Arrested For Sending Aviation Date To Russia - US Official

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Two Americans were arrested earlier on Thursday for sending aviation technology to Russia, Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement at the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security Matthew S. Axelrod announced.

"Today, in Kansas City there were arrests of two US nationals who were arrested for sending Us aviation technology to Russia," Axelrod said. 

