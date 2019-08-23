Two US Citizens Plead Guilty to Trying to Build Bomb for Terrorist Attack - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Two US women residing in Queens, New York on Friday pleaded guilty to teaching and distributing information about building explosive devices intended for terrorist attacks in the United States, Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"Earlier today, at the Federal courthouse in Brooklyn, Asia Siddiqui and Noelle Velentzas, both citizens of the United States and residents of Queens, pleaded guilty to teaching and distributing information pertaining to the making and use of an explosive, destructive device, and weapon of mass destruction, intending that it be used to commit a federal crime of violence," the release said.

Over the course of two years between 2013 and 2015 the defendants planned to construct an explosive device to use in a terrorist attack in the United States, according to the press release. The two women learned chemistry and electrical skills, researched ways to create plastic explosives and car bombs, and bought related materials. In addition, the defendants researched devices used in previous US terrorist attacks and discussed potential targets for the attack.

Upon arrest, law enforcement officers found propane gas tanks, jihadist literature, tools related to manufacturing bombs and several knives from the residences of the defendants.