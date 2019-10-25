Two US Immigration Enforcement Agents to Travel With Butina to Moscow - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Two US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers will accompany Russian national Maria Butina all the way back to Moscow after she is released from prison on Friday, her lawyer Robert Driscoll told Sputnik.

Butina is scheduled to be released from a US Federal correction center in Tallahassee, Florida on Friday after being detained for nearly 16 months on charges of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States.

"She will travel to Moscow with two ICE agents," Driscoll said.