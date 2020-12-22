UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two US Lawmakers Urge Tougher Trade Restrictions On China's Chipmaker SMIC - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:28 PM

Two US Lawmakers Urge Tougher Trade Restrictions on China's Chipmaker SMIC - Letter

US Senator Marco Rubio and Congressmen Michael McCaul on Tuesday sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross urging imposing tougher restrictions on China's biggest chipmaker SMIC so as to deny it access to semiconductor manufacturing equipment from any location in the world

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) US Senator Marco Rubio and Congressmen Michael McCaul on Tuesday sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross urging imposing tougher restrictions on China's biggest chipmaker SMIC so as to deny it access to semiconductor manufacturing equipment from any location in the world.

Rubio and McCaul argued in the letter that the Entity List designation was not strict enough and should be rewritten so as to close "dangerous loopholes."

"We are deeply concerned that SMIC's placement on the Entity List by the Bureau of Industry and Security was done for show and parochial commercial interests at the expense of US national security," the lawmakers wrote. "The SMIC Entity List rule must be rewritten immediately to close these dangerous loopholes that would allow nearly all sales to SMIC to continue without restriction and support the CCP's [Chinese Communist Party's] stated goal of military preeminence.

"

In addition, Rubio and McCaul urged the Commerce Department to expand the Foreign-Produced Direct Product Rule for SMIC to cover "any semiconductor manufacturing equipment that is built with or incorporates any US-origin technology."

"We must ensure that SMIC is unable to access semiconductor manufacturing equipment from any location in the world," the letter said.

The Commerce Department said in a statement that it has added more than 60 companies, including SMIC, to the "entity list," which requires US technologies companies to apply for special licenses when dealing with companies on the list. The "entity list" currently covers about 700 companies, 296 of which are Chinese.

Related Topics

World Technology China Competition Commission Of Pakistan Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

SCCI, Sharjah Police launch security awareness cam ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine's Prime Minister Says Discussed Urgent Iss ..

3 minutes ago

ALEC partners with Hilti to pilot Jaibot, first-of ..

16 minutes ago

Moldovan President Dodon Underlines Positive Ties ..

13 minutes ago

Change of mindset imperative to create safe, secur ..

13 minutes ago

CDA chairman to ensure funds for maximum facilitat ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.